Sensex Surges 200 pts, Nifty Above 17,250 Amid Positive Global Cues; SBI Life, Adani Power Top Gainers

Key benchmark indices started Tuesday’s session on a positive note aided by a 9 per cent fall in Brent Crude prices overnight. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 209.38 points or 0.36 per cent at 57802.87, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.37 per cent at 17285. About 1378 shares have advanced, 517 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, HDFC, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, Maruti, SBI, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were the top gainers. Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, ITC, meanwhile were the only losers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the positive territory, up to 0.55 per cent higher.

How Parents Can Help Children as They Return to School After Two Years Sectorally, Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto were the lead gainers, up 1 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively. Nifty Bank, IT, Consumer Durables were other notable gainers. Nifty Metals, on the flip side, was the sole loser. Among stocks, Asian Paints was the top gainer on the bourses lifted by fall in Brent Crude prices. Aurobindo Pharma was down over a per cent on the BSE. The drugmaker has acquired the domestic formulation business of another Hyderabad based firm Veritaz Healthcare on a slump sale basis at Rs 171 crore. Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “This has been a ‘buy on dips’ market in the short-term with buying emerging at 17000 Nifty levels and selling pressure emerging around 17,400 levels. There is a good possibility of the 17,000-17,500 Nifty range getting broken on the upside with a surge in Bank Nifty. Q4 financial results can provide the ammunition for this breakout. Stability in global markets, softening crude, and chances of a ceasefire in Ukraine can provide a positive backdrop for this breakout. However, high US inflation and an increasingly hawkish Fed are major headwinds for equity markets globally. Expect high volatility." Advertisement

Global Cues

US stocks indices bounced back from a midday slump on Wall Street to finish higher Monday, adding to the market’s recent winning streak despite lingering worries about the resilience of the global economy amid surging inflation and geopolitical tensions. The S&P500 rose 0.7% after being down as much as 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.3% gain, while the Nasdaq composite climbed from a 0.5% deficit to close 1.3% higher.

Moreover, lockdown in Shanghai, China due to rising coronavirus cases dragged down oil prices as investors foresee weaker demand. U.S. crude fell 9.14% to $103.49 per barrel while Brent slid 9.1% to $109.70, Reliance Securities said in a note.

