Sensex Gains Over 500 pts, Nifty Above 16,800 Amid Positive Global Cues

After tanking over 2 per cent in the previous session on RBI’s surprise rate hike, Sensex and Nifty started Thursday’s trade with strong gains as the US Fed’s in-line rate increase turned global investors upbeat overnight. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 516.68 points or 0.93 per cent at 56185.71, and the Nifty was up 157.20 points or 0.94 per cent at 16834.80. About 1610 shares have advanced, 395 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech M, Wipro, M&m, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers. Nestle, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC, meanwhile, were the sole losers.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India raised the key repo rate by 40 bps on Wednesday, just ahead of the US Fed policy decision. The off-cycle hike came as a shock to markets, which plunged sharply.

Meanwhile, in the US, the S&P 500 recorded its biggest single-day percentage gain in more than two years, up 3 per cent. Dow Jones surged 2.8 per cent, and Nasdaq soared 3.2 per cent after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 50 bps and announced its plan to trim the $9 trn asset portfolio from June onwards.

Moreover, the US Fed Chair relieved the markets as he said a 75-bps rate hike is not on cards right now.

It remains to be seen whether domestic investors will heave a sigh of relief, folllowing the global investor community.

Global Cues

US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, and the S&P 500 recorded its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932.27 points, or 2.81 per cent, to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 124.69 points, or 2.99 per cent, to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.10 points, or 3.19 per cent, to 12,964.86.

Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with a healthy advance after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates but played down any chance of a huge 75 basis-point lift in the near future. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41 per cent, or 293.63 points, to 21,163.15. The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 per cent, or 2.21 points, to 3,044.85 as traders returned from an extended break this week, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.66 per cent, or 12.39 points, to 1,866.49.

Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains on Thursday after the US central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared, lifting investor sentiment but sending yields and the dollar lower. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.52 per cent, although trading was thin with Japanese and Korean markets closed for public holidays.

