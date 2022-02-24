Sensex Tanks 1,900 pts, Nifty Below 16,500, Dalal Street Turns Red as Russia Invades Ukraine

The key benchmark indices are trading in deep red in the opening session after a global sell-off in the US overnight on account of rapidly worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 1,426.28 points or 2.49 per cent at 55805.78, and the Nifty was down 407.80 points or 2.39 per cent at 16655.50. About 270 shares have advanced, 1853 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.
On the bourses, all sectoral indices were bleeding too with maximum losses in Nifty Realty, down 4 per cent. Nifty PSBs, IT, Auto Metal were up to 3.5 per cent lower. All other indices slipped 2 per cent lower.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 2.8 per cent, respectively. The overall breadth of the market was also extremely negative with 2,578 declines against 270 advancing stocks on the BSE.
Wall Street’s major indices ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending their recent rout as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the U.S. State Department said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 33,131.76, the S&P 500 lost 79.26 points, or 1.84 per cent, to 4,225.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.03 points, or 2.57 per cent, to 13,037.49.
