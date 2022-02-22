Sensex Tanks 1000 pts, Nifty Below 16,900 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens; L&T Drops 3%

The key benchmark indices opened in deep red as tensions around the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to mount with global markets continuing to reel under selling pressure. At 9:16 am, the Sensex was down 984.56 points or 1.71 per cent at 56699.03, and the Nifty was down 281.20 points or 1.63 per cent at 16925.50. About 254 shares have advanced, 1932 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices. The situation remains fluid; we don’t know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on. The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to $97."
“The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. Globally stock markets have turned weak. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush-in to buy. The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered," Vijayakumar added.
Oil jumped to a seven-year high amid concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions. Brent crude futures rose 4 per cent to $97.35, their highest since September 2014. US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Britain vowed to impose sanctions on Russia, which it warned could invade Ukraine imminently.
US markets were closed on Monday on account of President’s Day.
