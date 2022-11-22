Shark Tank Judge Anupam Mittal Takes a Jibe on Elon Musk's Twitter Layoff Decision; Details

Anupam Mittal Takes a Jibe on Elon Musk’s Twitter Layoffs: Shark Tank India Judge and the founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal has taken a subtle jibe at Elon Musk. Taking to Twitter, Mittal wrote that the new ‘Chief Twit’ has failed to understand that “If you parade subordinates naked in the town hall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public". He further delicately targetted Musk and added, “respect is a 2way street, isn’t it?"

Musk’s decision to lay off thousands of Twitter employees has received a barrage of criticism across the globe.

While many tech firms have followed in similar footsteps, like Meta and Amazon, Musk did not even rue over his decision. The billionaire instead trolled the critics by posting a picture with “Ligma and Johnson" in one of his tweets.

Following this, staff who have survived the layoffs at Twitter, have reportedly put down their papers, starting a trend of #RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter etc.

Responding to Mittal’s tweet, one user said musk is winning his game as everyone is talking about him on the platform. " Anything and everything he has done and doing are for a specific purpose..he bought Twitter and he is making the whole world talking about it..this is exactly what he wants…he is winning".

Mittal replied that there are several ways one creates controversies, other than firing your staff.

“many ways to create controversies other than stepping on folks below u. For eg. The blue tick controversy," Mittal added.

Another user asked Mittal, “do you think there is going to be something positive out of it when everything settles? Do you think the moves by Elon will have some genius outcomes?"

Recently, former Shark Tank India judge and Bharatpe co-founder Ashneer Grover backed the decision of Elon Musk. However, he advised Indian founders not to execute the same in their companies. Instead, to make a cost-effective decision, Grover suggested cutting the salaries of staff by 25 per cent (40 per cent in the case of tech employees).

“Don’t be swayed by what Elon Musk is selling as couture. It does not fit your body type. None of you have bought over a business with your own money, nor do you own 100 per cent. You carry the baggage of having built your team - he doesn’t - at least not on Twitter. He is doing perfectly what is needed in an acquisition - not applicable to you at all," Grover wrote on LinkedIn.

