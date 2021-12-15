Shriram Properties IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

Shriram Properties initial public offering (IPO) is all set to be finalised on Wednesday, December 15. Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 4.60 times over the 2.93 crore shares that were on offer.

>How to Check Shriram Properties IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Shriram Properties Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name.

Advertisement

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then you just click the ‘I am not a Robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check Shriram Properties IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFinTech Private Limited)

1) Go to the KFin Tech Pvt Ltd website via the URL https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

2) From here, you will have to select one of the five available servers

3) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu, that is, Shriram Properties Limited. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

4) Then, you need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, DPID/ Client ID or PAN ID

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step ‘4’

6) Click on the search option

Advertisement

7) Your allotment status will be visible after this

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.