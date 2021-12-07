Star Health IPO Share Allotment Status Finalised: How to Check via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

>Star Health IPO Share Allotment Status Today: Star Health & Allied Insurance Company initial public offering (IPO) share allotment status is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, December 7. Investors who have subscribed to Star Health IPO, can check their share application status now. There are two ways to check Star Health IPO share allotment status a) via BSE, b) via IPO registrar’s website. Most investors are likely to get Star Health share as the issue had received 79 per cent subscription.

The maiden offer of Star Health and Alliance Insurance company saw a tepid response from the investors during subscription. Star Health IPO received bids of over 3.56 crore shares against the total issue size of over 4.49 crore shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

>How to Check Star Health IPO Share Allotment Status via BSE Website

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then you just click the ‘I am not a Robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

>How to Check Star Health IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFinTech Private Limited)

1) Go to the KFin Tech Pvt Ltd website via the URL https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

2) From here, you will have to select one of the five available servers

3) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu, that is, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

4) Then, you need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, DPID/ Client ID or PAN ID

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step ‘4’

6) Click on the search option

7) Your allotment status will be visible after this

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company shares will likely to hit the bourses on Friday, December 10.

