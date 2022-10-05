Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Stock Market Open Today? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing

Stock Market Holiday Today? Markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Dussehra festival celebrations across the country. On October 5, all trading operations including equity, currency and derivatives markets will be closed for the entire session at the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, according to its website. Similarly, trading operations at the National Stock Exchange, or NSE, will also be suspended today for the entire session amid Dussehra.

However, commodity markets will observe holidays only during the morning session, that is, 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesday but the trading will happen in the evening session on Tuesday from 5 pm to 11:30 pm. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will resume operations from 5 pm till 9 pm.

Stock Market Open on Diwali?

As per the list of stock market holidays, trading on Dalal Street will remain shut on 24th October 2022 and 26th October 2022 for Diwali and Diwali Balipratiprada celebrations respectively. However, Muhurat trading will take place on 24th October 2022. Timing and other details in regard to Muhurat trading for 2022 will be subsequently notified by Indian bourses.

After the Diwali Balipratiprada festival falling on 26th October 2022, there will be just one more stock market holiday falling next month in November. On 8th November 2022, NSE and BSE will remain closed for Gurunanak Jayanti.

As per the full list of stock market holidays 2022, there were 13 stock market holidays and Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last falling this year. This there will be not stock market holidays falling in the month of December 2022.

The benchmark BSE Sensex and broader NSE Nifty rebounded sharply on Tuesday, led by solid gains across all sectors. Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 per cent, respectively, mirroring strong gains in global markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net buyers in the beginning of the week, purchasing Rs 591 crore worth of domestic equities on Monday, provisional data available with the NSE showed.

“In the last eight out of ten years Sensex has given positive returns in October. Also, markets have a record of troughing out in October. This may happen this October too. The ‘risk-off, risk-on’ texture of the market is in response to fast changing economic and market signals. For the near-term the market sentiments have turned positive with declining trend in dollar and US bond yields," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

