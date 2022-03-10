Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex Surges 1,250 pts as Investors Eye Assembly Elections Results

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the opening session amid positive global markets after crude oil prices have fallen more than 12 per cent. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 1,128.22 points or 2.06 per cent at 55775.55, and the Nifty was up 314.20 points or 1.92 per cent at 16659.60. About 1860 shares have advanced, 185 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.

The front runners on the Sensex included Asian Paints, Axis Bank, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Ultractech Cement, up to 5 per cent higher. Tata Motors was the top gainer on Nifty. Asian Paints logged the largest gains on the bourses as crude prices corrected sharply on Wednesday to $110 a barrel from the highs of $130.

On the flip side, metals stocks were subdued as commodity prices including those of metals such as aluminium, nickel also have come-off from their recent high levels. Tata Steel was the sole Sensex loser, down 0.4 per cent, while ONGC, Hindalco and Coal India were the top Nifty losers, up to 4 per cent down.

In line with the up move in benchmark indices, the broader markets also extended profits. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 2 per cent. From sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, FMCG, Financials, and Realty were the leading gainers, trading 2-3 per cent up. Nifty Metal solely held losses of 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, tyre players were seen rallying on the back of crude prices easing. Apollo Tyres, JK Tyres, Birla Tyres, Balkrishna Ind, CEAT and MRF were trading 1-4 per cent higher.

The key benchmark indices are will be keenly tracking the state election results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Mizoram and Uttarakhand. Investors may react positively to the results if they come in line with the exit polls that projected the ruling BJP to win in the key state of UP.

The markets have posted sharp gains in the last two sessions as talks emerged of the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian leadership has said it does not want to align with NATO anymore, while Russia said that it is not looking to de-throw the government in Ukraine. The foreign ministers of the two countries are set to meet today.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.