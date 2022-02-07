Home » News » Markets » Stock Market: Sensex Drops 1300 pts; Nifty Around 17,200. What Investors Should do Now

Stock Market: Sensex Drops 1300 pts; Nifty Around 17,200. What Investors Should do Now

Sensex and Nifty slipped in the Red on Monday
The domestic equity benchmarks extended slide into the afternoon trade. What Investors Should do Now?

Aparna Deb
Updated: February 07, 2022, 14:05 IST

The key benchmark indices continue to drift lower as the day progresses on the back of weakness in private banks, NBFCs and select index heavyweights like, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bharti Airtel. At 1.50 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 1,140 points, or 1.95 per cent, lower at 57,502. The NSE Nifty50 stood at 17,183, down 333 points or 1.90 per cent. The domestic equity benchmarks extended slide into the afternoon trade, as strong jobs data in the US increased fears of sharper than expected Fed rate hikes.

first published: February 07, 2022, 14:01 IST