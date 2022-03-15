Stock Market: Sensex Gains Over 200 pts, Nifty Tops 16,900 Amid Mixed Global Cues

Key benchmark indices open in the green on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 223.36 points or 0.40 per cent at 56709.38, and the Nifty was up 52.90 points or 0.31 per cent at 16924.20. About 1459 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 64 shares are unchanged.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Asian Paints, M&M, Maruti, Ultractech Cement, Axis Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI were the top gainers. On the Nifty, Tata Consumer, Cipla, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors were the additonal gainers, up to 2 per cent higher.

On the downside, Tata Steel, Reliance, Infosys, Kotak Bank, NTPC, Tech M, ONGC, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Indian Oil and Coal India were the top losers on the bourses, down up to 4 per cent.

The broader markets were also in green with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices trading up to 0.6 per cent higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Realty, Pharma and Auto indices were leading gains, up 2 per cent, 0.8 and 0.7 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Nifty Energy and Metal indices were the top drags, as crude prices have come off their highs.

Among stocks, Rites was up over 3 per cent after the company declared third interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share.

This apart, Indiabulls Housing Finance surged 10 per cent. Sameer Gehlaut has resigned from the Non-Executive Director post of the company. Outgoing promoters holdings’ of the co will be reclassified as public category & outgoing promoters’ will not have any control over the company.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are positives and negatives for the market today. The big positive is the sharp decline in FPI selling to a mere Rs 176 cr yesterday. Interestingly, the two segments which saw sustained FPI selling - financials and IT - are witnessing improving prospects. IT has bounced back smartly; financials have more room to go up. The drop in crude from $140 to $103 is a big relief and will turn out to be a tailwind for the market if the decline sustains. The negative is the sharp upmove in US 10-year bond yield to 2.16 %. If the Fed turns more hawkish than expectations on Wednesday, that can be a headwind for equity markets globally."

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “Benchmark indices is expected to open on a negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. On Monday, benchmark indices closed in positive terrain for the fifth consecutive session. Investor sentiments were boosted on the back of falling crude oil prices and easing of tension between Russia and Ukraine as both countries look for diplomatic route to end the incessant tussle."

“The euphoria was magnified after the statements of Chief economic advisor Mr V Anantha Nageswaran stating that India is well placed to counter the effects of war due to strong assumption in the budget for FY23. The reduced selling pressure from FII selling also sent positive signals to the market," Nigam added.

On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,950 followed by 17,100 and on the downside 16,650 and 16,500 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 35,600 followed by 35,900 and on the downside 34,800 and 34,300 will act as strong support.

Global Cues

Hong Kong stocks plunged again Tuesday, extending the previous day’s tech-fuelled rout that came after China locked down the tech hub of Shenzhen. The Hang Seng Index sank 3.07 per cent, or 600.48 points, to 18,931.18. The Shanghai Composite Index dived 0.97 per cent, or 31.17 points, to 3,192.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.87 per cent, or 18.38 points, to 2,091.09.

Tokyo’s blue chip shares traded in a narrow range Tuesday, as US central bankers prepared to kickoff a policy meeting where they are expected to agree on a rate hike. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index hovered around the previous session’s close and inched up 0.09 per cent, or 22.71 points, to 25,330.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.45 per cent, or 8.10 points, to 1,820.38.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers was at 99.108, not far off the 99.415 touched a week ago, its highest level since May 2020. The yen remained under pressure on Tuesday and the Australian dollar was bruised by the latest lockdowns in China following new COVID-19 outbreaks, but moves were more muted than in recent days as traders eyes turned to this week’s Fed meeting.

During the Asian session, US crude slipped a further 2.54 per cent to $100.44 a barrel, in line with broader asset selling. Brent crude was down 2.27 per cent to $104.42 per barrel. In U.S trading, oil prices had fallen as much as 5.8 per cent as prospects of a positive outcome in Ukraine talks eased concerns about major supply disruptions.

