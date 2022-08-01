Stock Market This Week: RBI Meet, Auto Sales, Q1 Earnings, Other Factors to Watch Out For

The domestic equity market continued to remain in flavour on the back of favourable global cues, which lifted the indices higher. Sensex hit the 57,500 mark during the week, with Nifty50 settling over the 17,150 level. This week, the announcement of macroeconomic data, quarterly earnings, RBI interest rate decision and foreign funds movement are the major factors that will guide the trading activity in the equity market, analysts said.

Other factors that would influence trading are global market trends, movement of the rupee, and crude oil, they added.

“This week marks the beginning of the new month so participants will be eyeing crucial data viz. auto sales and PMI numbers for cues. The highlight would be the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meet after the recent Fed policy and its outcome which is scheduled for August 5," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

