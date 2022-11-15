Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 100 pts At Open, Nifty Around 18,350; Key Points

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday as domestic inflation for October brings relief to investors.

Among other stocks, NDTV will be in focus as SEBI has approved Adani Group’s open offer for 26 per cent additional stake in the broadcaster.

Biocon may also see some action after it posted a 10 per cent dip in net profit for Q2FY23 to Rs 168 crore on account of tax adjustments.

Global Cues:

Tokyo’s key Nikkei index opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street retreated following rallies last week that were fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve would ease its interest-rate hikes.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.01 per cent, or 2.85 points, at 27,960.62 in early trade after drifting between positive and negative territories, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 per cent, or 4.52 points, at 1,961.42. Wall Street’s main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week’s big stock market rally.

