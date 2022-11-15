Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 100 pts At Open, Nifty Around 18,350; Key Points

Asian share markets were mixed on Tuesday and oil was weaker as investors sought to digest the economic implications of China’s COVID policy adjustments and a rescue package for the country’s struggling property sector.
Tokyo’s key Nikkei index opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street retreated following rallies last week that were fuelled by hopes the Federal Reserve would ease its interest-rate hikes.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.01 per cent, or 2.85 points, at 27,960.62 in early trade after drifting between positive and negative territories, while the broader Topix index was up 0.23 per cent, or 4.52 points, at 1,961.42.
Wall Street’s main indexes ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week’s big stock market rally.