Stock Market Update: Sensex Crashes 700 pts at Open, Nifty Near 17,100; Rupee Hits Fresh Low

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices had a gap-down start on Monday amid a slump in rupee and rising recession fears. Key indices Nifty50 shed over 200 points to trade below 17,000 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 750 points to trade at 57,282 levels.

Weakness spread to broader markets as well, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices dropped up to 2 per cent.

All sectors plunged in the sea of red with Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Realty indices bearing the brunt of the worst selloff.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The global macro construct is not favourable for equity markets in the short run. The dollar index above 113 and the US 10-year yield at 3.73 per cent is likely to aggravate FPI outflows which have been gathering momentum during the last 3 days. The probability of a global recession is also increasing since the Fed continues to be ultra hawkish. The 5 per cent cut in MSCI World Index last week indicates the bearish undertone of global equity markets. In this scenario the buy on dips strategy which worked since the June lows need not work now. Investors have to be cautious and remain vigilant. However, India will outperform both in economic growth and market performance. Therefore, selective buying can be done in domestic economy-facing segments like financials, autos, capital goods and select FMCG on sharp market declines."

Rupee Hits Record Low

Amid a surge in US bond yields and the US dollar index, the rupee on Monday opened 0.68 per cent lower to hit a fresh record low of 81.55 against the greenback.

The local unit had reached a record low of 81.2250 on Friday, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars, according to traders. The RBI’s intervention had aided the rupee to turn briefly higher on Friday.

“The rupee will be under pressure as the dollar index may significantly rise as a result of the US Fed’s commitment to raise rates in a more hawkish manner in the upcoming months, which may lead the rupee to fall further to 82 to 83.5 levels," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said.

Global Cues

Asian stocks started the final week of the quarter on the slide on Monday, while the dollar stood ascendant, as the prospect of high interest rates and poor growth shook markets.

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday after a long weekend that saw global selloffs, with investors expected to stay “risk-off" for some time.

Wall Street’s main indexes slumped to close well down on Friday, as rattled investors continued repositioning themselves to reflect fears the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate policy to curb inflation will push the American economy into recession.

Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging US dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand.

