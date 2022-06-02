Stock Market Update: Sensex Down Over 200 pts, Nifty Below 16,500 Amid Subdued Global Cues

The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks opened lower on Thursday morning amid subdued global sentiment. Investors will also watch out for OPEC+ meeting today, to see if any likely ease in oil prices could come if the group decides to increase production than its previous levels. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 55,257, while the NSE Nifty shed 60 points to 16,450 in morning trades.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, HUL, ITC, HDFC twins, Nestle and NTPC were the top laggards, down up to 1.3 per cent. HeroMoto Corp, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, and Tata Consumer were the additonal losers on the Nifty. Asian Paints, Reliance, TCS, Tata Steel, Infosys, Wipro, and Cipla meanwhile were the top gainers on the two benchmarks. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices opened flat.

Sectorally, Nifty Financials, FMCG, Banks and Auto indices were notable losers, down up to 1 per cent. On the flip side, IT and PSB indices on the Nifty held strong gains of around a per cent each.

Among stocks, Delta Corp rose around 2 per cent. The company’s subsidiary Delta Pleasure Cruise has commenced management of operations of a casino, taking the total number of casinos to five in Goa.

Religare Enterprises soared over 5 per cent. The company said it has resolved many legacy issues left over by its erstwhile promoters, including settlement with SEBI and becoming debt free.

Global Cues

A swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling stocks broadly lower at the start of another month in what’s been a turbulent year for the market. The S&P 500 ended 0.7 per cent lower after an early morning gain quickly gave way to choppy trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.7 per cent. Stocks began their slide immediately after the release of several reports on the U.S. economy, including one showing manufacturing growth was stronger last month than expected.

Tokyo stocks opened down Thursday following falls on Wall Street as investors eyed inflation worries. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.51 per cent, or 140.57 points, to 27,317.32, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.81 per cent, or 15.62 points, to 1,923.02. The dollar stood at 129.93 yen, nearly flat from 130.15 yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday morning with big losses fuelled by concerns about the outlook for the global economy as central banks are forced to hike interest rates to counter surging inflation. The Hang Seng Index sank 1.12 per cent, or 237.90 points to 21,057.04. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37 per cent, or 11.85 points to 3,170.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.35 per cent, or 7.06 points to 2,005.59.

