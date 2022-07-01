Stock Market Update: Sensex Drops Over 270 pts, Nifty Below 15,700; Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened lower in trade on Friday amid unfavourable global sentiments.

Global Cues

Bonds slipped, the dollar edged higher and Asia’s stock market made a shaky start to the second half on Friday, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the global economic outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, with trade thinned by a holiday in Hong Kong.

Tokyo stocks fell into negative territory in early trade on Friday after opening higher, tracking slumps on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.37 percent or 97.27 points to 26,295.77 yen in early trade after marking solid gains at the opening bell.

Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, crossing the finish line of a grim month and quarter, a dismal coda to the S&P 500’s worst first half in more than half a century. All three major U.S. stock indexes finished the month and the second quarter in negative territory, with the S&P 500 notching its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970.

