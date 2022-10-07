Stock Market Update: Sensex Falls 180 pts, Nifty Below 17,300; Rupee at Fresh Record Low

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty indices started on a tepid note on Friday morning. The crucial US jobs report due later today will remain on investors’ radar and may sway global market mood next week.

Rupee Opens

The Indian rupee opened at a fresh record low at 82.16 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 81.89.

Global Cues

Asian stocks declined on Friday, extending a global equity slide to a third day, as investors fretted over recession risks amid signs of further aggressive central bank policy tightening.

Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on continued worries about the US rate hike campaign to fight inflation, which has driven down global shares. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.23 percent, or 336.46 points, to 26,974.84 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gave up 1.26 percent, or 24.18 points, to 1,898.29.

Wall Street’s major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.

