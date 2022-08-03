Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 130 pts at Open, Nifty50 Above 17,350; Zomato Tanks 4%

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note buoyed by healthy foreign inflows and easing commodity prices. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 155.47 points or 0.27 per cent at 58,291.83, and the Nifty was up 35 points or 0.20 per cent at 17,380.50.

While were Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, and Cipla the top contributors to the 50-packed index, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Tata Steel were top contributors to the S&P BSE Sensex.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed in trade. Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.1 per cent, whereas Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 0.3 per cent.

Sector-wise, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma opened with marginal gains. However, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media indices were bogged down in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Adani Transmission hit 52-week high at Rs 3,528 per share ahead of their June quarter results (Q1FY23).

Besides, shares of Subex soared 20 per cent to Rs 33 per share after Reliance Jio Platforms announced partnership with its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense.

Global Cues

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, rebounding from Tuesday’s two-week closing low, while Chinese blue chips jumped 0.86 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.76 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors bought shares with strong corporate earnings while monitoring the impact of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on US-China tensions. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.34 per cent, or 94.72 points, to 27,689.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.17 per cent, or 3.26 points, to 1,928.75.

US stocks ended a choppy session lower on Tuesday, while the dollar rallied as risk appetite was dampened by economic uncertainties and escalating US-China tensions.

