Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains 145 pts, Nifty above 18,300; Tata Consumer gains 2%

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened higher on Thursday as global stocks surged after the US FOMC minutes indicated moderation in monetary policy tightening cycle. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 40 points to trade above 18,300 levels and the S&P 500 rose over 100 points to trade at 61,647 levels.

Broader markets, too, followed a similar trend as Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap 100 surged up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, declined over 4 per cent.

All sectors started trade on a positive note with Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, and Nifty PSU Bank indices leading the charge.

Among individual stocks, shares of HG Infra climbed over 3 per cent after the firm received appointed date letter from Adani Road Transport for road project in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, shares of Fino Payments Bank soared over 8 per cent after investor Capri Global Holdings picked 1.58 per cent stake via open market transactions.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets rose overnight as growth stocks took the lead. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices climbed up to 1 per cent.

The strength spilled to markets in Asia-Pacific too, as key indices like Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kospi, and Hang Seng advanced up to 1 per cent.

On the commodities front, oil prices skid after G7 nations mulled price cap on Russian oil and higher US crude inventory data. Both Brent Crude and WTI slipped 0.2 per cent to $85 per barrel and $77 per barrel, respectively.

