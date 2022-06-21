Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains Over 400 pts, Nifty Above 15,450; Key Points

Markets opened in the green as investors ward off recession fears. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 405.99 points or 0.79 per cent at 52003.83, and the Nifty was up 117.30 points or 0.76 per cent at 15467.50.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Titan,SBI, Tech M, Reliance, Bajaj twins, and HDFC were the top gainers. Hindalco, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and JSW Steel led gains on the Nifty.

On the flip side, HUL and Ultratech Cement were the sole underperformers across the two benchmarks.

Advertisement

Broader Markets

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also recouped some previous day’s losses and advanced 1 per cent each.

Sectorally, beaten down metals pack, which had slumped in the previous session, also regained some lost ground rising around 2 per cent on the Nifty. This was followed by firm gains in Auto, IT, Pharma and PSB indices. Rest were also positive.

Among stocks, Suven Life Sciences soared 5 per cent. The company’s board is scheduled to meet on June 24 to consider a proposal to raise funds by way of issue of equity shares on rights basis.

KEC International rose over 2 per cent after the company said it won new orders worth Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “A distinct trend in the market now is the weakness in the broader market. While the Nifty 50 is down 5.6 per cent during the last month, Nifty Mid and Small- cap indices are down 9.25 per cent and 12.63 per cent respectively during the same period. This trend is likely to continue as long as the market remains weak. The pull-back rally will be led by high-quality fundamentally strong large-caps."

“Meanwhile, the Finance ministry’s latest Monthly Economic Review warns about the stress in government’s finances caused by the rising food and fertiliser subsidies and revenue forgone from cuts in petrol and diesel taxes. Both fiscal and current account deficits are likely to deteriorate surpassing budget estimates. This macro headwind can turn out to be a headwind for markets too, particularly if crude remains at elevated levels. Investors should seek the safety of fundamentally strong large-caps during this phase of market turbulence," added Vijayakumar.

Advertisement

Global Cues

Advertisement

Asian shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, extending the previous day’s gains, following a positive lead from Europe as some stability returned to markets after last week’s hefty losses. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.81 per cent.

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday, as investors wait to hear Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell address the US Congress later this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.07 per cent or 275.88 points at 26,047.10 while the broader Topix index added 1.20 per cent or 21.78 points at 1,840.72.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.