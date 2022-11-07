Stock Market Update: Sensex Gains Over 350 pts, Nifty Atop 18,200; Britannia Soars 8%

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets on Monday had a gap-up open amid strong global cues and steady foreign inflows. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 100 points to trade above 18,200 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 300 points to trade at 61,290 levels.

Broader markets, too, jumped in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap indices gained up to 0.7 per cent.

Barring Nifty Metal index, all sectors started trade on a positive note. Nifty Bank index gained the most, up over 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of SBI gained over 4 per cent after the lender’s net profit rose 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,265 crore in Q2FY23.

Besides, shares of Triveni Engineering surged over 3 per cent after the sugar firm reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,387.76 crore in Q2FY23.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as global market sentiment improved on solid US jobs data and hopes for an economic reopening in China. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.66 percent, or 178.65 points, at 27,378.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 percent, or 14.27 points, to 1,929.67.

US stocks closed higher on Friday in volatile trade to snap a four-session losing streak as investors wrestled with a mixed jobs report and comments from Federal Reserve officials on the pace of interest rate hikes.

