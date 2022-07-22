Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 200 pts At Open, Nifty Above 16,650; JSW Energy Rises 6%

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices opened on a positive note amid strong foreign inflows, sustained rally in the US markets, and easing crude oil prices. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 248.37 points or 0.45 per cent at 55930.32, and the Nifty was up 74.10 points or 0.45 per cent at 16679.40.

Top Gainers & Losers

Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, Nestle, Tech M, M&M, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, SBI and HDFC were the top winners on the Sensex, while L&T and Infosys were the sole losers.

Global Cues

Asian stock markets were on course for their best week in months and the dollar held off recent record highs after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates for the first time in more than a decade and bets on the size of U.S. rate hikes eased.

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as the market weighs uncertainty ahead after a surprise 50-basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.30 per cent, or 84.30 points, to 27,718.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.26 per cent, or 5.04 points, to 1,945.55.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday boosted by a late-afternoon rally and gains in heavyweight growth stocks, including Tesla. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4 per cent to lead the gains while the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 9. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil edged lower amid demand worries. Brent Crude hovered around $104 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $96 per barrel.

