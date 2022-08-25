Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 250 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,650; Bharti Airtel Up 1%

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note amid strong global sentiments on Thursday morning ahead of the monthly F&O expiry. Frontline indices Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 17,650 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 250 points at 59,326 levels.

Top Gainers & Losers

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Titan, and HUL were top contributors to the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, Asian Paints and Nestle India weighed on the indices.

Broader markets, too, reflected similar resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.7 per cent.

All sectors turned in the green zone. Nifty Media, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT lead the charge.

Global Cues

Asian share markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight US gains ahead of a meeting of global central bankers that may offer clues about the future pace of interest rate hikes. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.21 percent, or 58.92 points, at 28,372.39 while the broader Topix index rose 0.18 percent, or 3.57 points, to 1,970.75.

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference this week.

