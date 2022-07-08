Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 275 pts, Nifty Above 16,200; Key Points

The Indian equity markets opened on a strong note amid supportive cues overseas and moderation in foreign outflows on Friday morning. At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 297.67 points or 0.55 per cent at 54476.13, and the Nifty was up 87.60 points or 0.54 per cent at 16220.50.

M&M, L&T, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ITC, HCL Tech and Tech M were the top winners on the Sensex. Coal India, Grasim, and Britannia were the additional top gainers on Nifty.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Titan, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco and ONGC were the top losers across the two benchmarks.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.3 per cent higher.

Nifty Bank, Auto, Financials led sectoral gains. Nifty metals was the sole laggard among sectors.

Among stocks, Suven Pharmaceuticals rose 2.6 per cent. The company has received US FDA approval for Glycopyrrolate. Glycopyrrolate is used to treat peptic ulcers in adults.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The recovery in Nifty and Nifty Midcap by 6 per cent and 10 per cent respectively from their recent lows indicates the resilience of the markets and its potential to scale newer heights under a favorable macro construct. The present rally is driven partly by expectations that given the steady decline in commodity prices inflation will start showing a declining trend enabling central banks to go a bit slow on hiking rates, and partly by short covering. It is quite probable that central banks may not tighten policy as much as the market feared earlier. If emerging data indicates the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy, the rally may gather momentum. Therefore, commodity prices have to be closely watched."

Global Cues

Asian shares opened higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to fresh data due in coming days for cues on US monetary policy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.81 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday following gains on Wall Street, with investors shifting their focus to fresh data due in coming days for cues on US monetary policy. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.49 percent or 129.69 points, at 26,620.22 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.35 percent, or 6.63 points, to 1,888.96.

Wall Street benchmarks ended up on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording their fourth successive higher closes, as traders leaned in to U.S. equities after the Federal Reserve hinted at a more tempered program of interest rate hikes.

