Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 300 pts At Open, Nifty50 Nears 18,100; Key Points

Sensex Today: After wild swings, the previous day, the Sensex and Nifty indices started in the green on Thursday amid slightly positive global cues. Frontline indices Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 18,050 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 250 points to trade at 60,632 levels.

Broader markets, too, reflected similar resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.9 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, M&M, HUL, ITC, Maruti Suzuki were top contributors to the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank weighed them down.

Barring Nifty Media, all sectors started trade on a positive note with marginal gains. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Energy indices climbed up to 0.7 per cent.

Advertisement

Global Cues

Asia’s stock markets were steady but fragile on Thursday, a day after their biggest drawdown in three months as investors weighed the risk of the Federal Reserve announcing a 100 basis point interest rate hike next week to tackle sticky inflation.

Tokyo shares opened higher Thursday, trailing gains on Wall Street and rebounding from sharp losses the previous day on worries about US inflation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.25 percent, or 69.19 points, to 27,887.81 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.11 percent, or 2.14 points, at 1,949.60.

Wall Street ended a directionless session higher on Wednesday as an on-target inflation report largely stanched the flow of Tuesday’s sell-off and investors pressed the “pause" button.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here