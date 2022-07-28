Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps Over 500 pts, Nifty Opens Above 16,750; Key Points

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets started on an upbeat note after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) - in-line with Street expectations. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 519.99 points or 0.93 per cent at 56336.31, and the Nifty was up 139.80 points or 0.84 per cent at 16781.60.

All Sensex stocks opened higher. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and Dr Reddy’s were the top winners, rising up to 4 per cent.

Global Cues

Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month, delivering the most aggressive tightening in more than a generation to curb surging inflation — but risking a sharp blow to the economy. Policymakers, facing the hottest price pressures in 40 years, lifted the target range for the federal funds rate on Wednesday to 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent. That takes the cumulative June-July increase to 150 basis points - the steepest rise since the price-fighting era of Paul Volcker in the early 1980s.

Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday as investors scented a possible slowdown in the pace of U.S. rate hikes, lowering bond yields and restraining the dollar.As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates 75 basis points to 2.25-2.5% but did note some softening in recent data.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve announced a large interest rate hike. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 209.14 points, at 27,924.89 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.42 percent, or 8.24 points, to 1,953.99.

