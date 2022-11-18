Home » News » Markets » Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty50 Volatile in Early Trade; Nykaa gains 4%, Vedanta 2%

Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty50 Volatile in Early Trade; Nykaa gains 4%, Vedanta 2%

Domestic equity markets opened higher in Friday's trade amid mixed global cues and softened crude oil prices

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 09:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Markets today

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened higher in Friday’s trade amid mixed global cues and softened crude oil prices. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 30 points to trade above 18,350 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 50 points to trade at 61,833 levels.

The strength spilled across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.

All sectors shifted between gains and losses. While Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, Nifty IT started trade with marginal gains, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Auto indices were bogged down in trade. Among individual stocks, shares of Nykaa gained over 3 per cent after TPG Capital offloaded shares worth Rs 1,000 crore via a block deal today.

Besides, shares of PTC India Financial Services surged over 4 per cent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 129.98 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22).

