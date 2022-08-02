Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens 180 pts Lower, Nifty Below 17,300; Key Points

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty started on a tepid note on Tuesday morning amid mixed global sentiments. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 171.83 points or 0.30 per cent at 57943.67, and the Nifty was down 68.50 points or 0.40 per cent at 17271.50. Likewise, broader markets were under pressure too as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal index bled over 1 per cent in trade. However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media indices opened with marginal gains.

Among individual stocks, shares of ITC hit a 52-week high at Rs 314 per share after the conglomerate saw a 33.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,389.7 crore in Q1FY23.

Advertisement

Besides, shares of Zomato surged up to 5 per trade after the food aggregator’s consolidated loss contracted to Rs 186 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 359 crore in Q1FY22.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The market message from the sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield to 2.57 per cent from the recent high of 3.27 per cent is that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle with only one more large hike in September and small hikes thereafter taking the terminal rate to around 3.5 per cent."

“This has facilitated the rally in global markets with India emerging as one of the best performers. There is a consensus that India will be the fastest growing large economy in the world this year and next with the least vulnerability to a global growth slowdown. This, and the dollar index dipping to below 106 from the recent high of above 109, have paved the way for the return of FIIs who have turned consistent buyers now. The 2,100-point rally in Nifty from the June lows has pushed the market into overbought territory with rising valuations. Markets are likely to consolidate in the near term. Capital goods and autos (the PV and CV segments) are on a strong wicket," he added.

Global Cues

Advertisement

Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street on Tuesday, and US long-term Treasury yields sank to a four-month low, pulling the US dollar down against the yen and other currencies as investors worried about the risk of global recession.

Tokyo shares opened lower on Tuesday following modest losses on Wall Street, where petroleum-linked shares retreated. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.62 per cent, or 174.40 points, to 27,818.95 at the open, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.64 per cent, or 12.55 points, to 1,947.56.

Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the US, Europe, and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here