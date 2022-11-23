Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens 200 pts Higher, Nifty at 18,300; Key Points to Know

Sensex Today: Tracking strong global cues, the Indian equity markets extended gains for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,300 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to trade at 61,626 levels.

A similar resilience was seen across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 gained up to 0.5 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 9 per cent.

Barring Nifty PSU Bank index, all sectors started trade in a positive territory. Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Media indices gained the most - up to 0.8 per cent.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets shrugged off covid-19 concerns in China and inched up ahead of FOMC minutes reading. All major indices – Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite closed over 1 per cent higher.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, were positive this morning as the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Hang Seng indices climbed up to 1 per cent.

At the commodities front, crude oil prices advanced after Saudi Arabia said that OPEC+ will stick with output cuts. Brent Crude rose 0.3 per cent to $88 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude increased 0.4 per cent to $81 per barrel.

