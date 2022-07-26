Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens 80 pts Lower, Nifty50 Below 16,600; Key Points to Know

Stock Market Today: Indian equity markets started trading in a narrow range amid volatile global sentiments ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate action trajectory. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 88.19 points or 0.16 per cent at 55,678.03, and the Nifty was down 34 points or 0.20 per cent at 16,597.

Bajaj twins, Tech M, Tata Steel, ITC and SBI were the only gainers on the Sensex, while Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints Maruti and Infosys were the top losers.

The broader markets also opened in red. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.3 per cent lower.

Global Cues

Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday and bonds were firm as a profit warning from Walmart put consumption and company earnings under a cloud ahead of what is likely to be another sharp US interest rate hike. MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 per cent.

Tokyo’s key Nikkei index zigzagged between positive and negative territory at the open on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of a key Federal Reserve decision The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.01 per cent, or 3.58 points, to 27,702.83 in early trade, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.09 per cent, or 1.82 points, to 1,945.03.

The S&P 500 see-sawed on Monday and ended close to unchanged as investors girded for an expected rate hike at a Federal Reserve meeting this week and earnings from several large-cap growth companies. The Nasdaq ended lower, and S&P 500 technology and consumer discretionary led declines among major S&P sectors. The energy sector gained along with oil prices.

