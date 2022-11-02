Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty Around 18,150; Key Points

Sensex Today: The domestic equity markets started on a positive note amid mixed global cues and rising crude oil prices. Key indices Nifty50 declined over 20 points to trade flat below 18,140 and the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 100 points to trade below 61,000 levels.

Broader markets, however, were fractionally higher as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.2 per cent.

All sectors shifted between gains and losses, with Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty FMCG indices advancing up to 0.7 per cent. Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank indices, however, slipped up to 0.4 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Max Healthcare surged over 3 per cent after the company saw over three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 457.3 crore in Q2FY23.

Besides, shares of Karnataka Bank soared over 17 per cent after net profit grew 228 per cent YoY (an all-time quarterly high) to Rs 411.5 crore in Q2FY23.

Global Cues

Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending falls on Wall Street after mixed US economic data added to nervousness ahead of a major decision by the Federal Reserve. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.36 per cent, or 98.66 points, at 27,580.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.06 per cent, or 1.11 points, at 1,937.39.

US stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.

