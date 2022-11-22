Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens Flat, Nifty at 18,160; Key Points to Know

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started on a positive note after a three-day losing streak, supported by softened crude oil prices amid mixed global cues.

Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 10 points to trade flat above 18,150 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 40 points to trade at 61,190 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap 100 indices surged up to 0.2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Realty indices slipped the most — up to 0.5 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto indices, however, gained up to 0.9 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of NDTV declined over 4 per cent as Adani Group’s open offer to buy additional 26 per cent stake starts today.

Besides, shares of JK Paper gained over 3 per cent after the company plans to acquire Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging in a phased-manner for about Rs 578 crore.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets slipped overnight, weighed down by energy stocks as crude oil prices dropped. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 1 per cent.

This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed as Nikkei 225, Topix, and the S&P 200 advanced up to 1 per cent. Kospi, Kosdaq, and Shanghai Composite indices, however, were muted.

At the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude rebounded marginally from early losses after Saudi Arabia refuted reports of increasing oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent Crude hovered around $87 per barrel, up 0.07 per cent, whereas WTI Crude slipped below $80 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent.

