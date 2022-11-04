Stock Market Update: Sensex Opens with Fractional Uptick, Nifty Near 18,100; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started on a positive note on Friday morning despite weak global cues and higher crude oil prices. Key indices Nifty50 opened nearly 50 points higher to trade above 18,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points to trade at 60,968 levels.

Broader markets, too, jumped in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.5 per cent.

Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices, all other sectors traded in a sea of green. Nifty Metal index surged the most, over 1 per cent in trade.

Among individual stocks, shares of Amara Raja Batteries soared over 9 per cent after the company’s net profit grew over 39 per cent YoY to Rs 201.22 crore in Q2FY23.

Global Cues

Asian equities rose on Friday, boosted by Hong Kong and China stocks, while the dollar was set for its best week in more than a month as investors priced in the prospect of the Federal Reserve taking interest rates above 5 per cent next year. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.09 per cent higher, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.27 per cent.

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and focus shifting to key US jobs data due later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.34 per cent, or 371.41 points, at 27,291.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.86 per cent, or 16.69 points, to 1,923.77.

US stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.

