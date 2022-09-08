Stock Market Update: Sensex Rises 450 pts at Open, Nifty Tops 17,750; Key Points

Sensex Today: BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty opened on an upbeat note after a sharp fall in oil prices, and global sentiment has turned positive. Frontline indices Nifty50 rose 100 points to trade above 17,700 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 450 points to trade at 59,513 levels.

Broader markets, too, reflected similar resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 1 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the top contributors to the benchmark indices.

All sectors opened in positive territory with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank indices leading the trade.

Global Cues

Asian benchmarks mostly rose Thursday, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that’s on track to break a three-week losing streak.Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged nearly 2.0 per cent in morning trading to 27,964.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8 per cent to 6,783.80. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.4% to 2,385.55. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent to 18,986.70, while the Shanghai Composite rose nearly 0.1 per cent to 3,248.76.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors cheered rallies on Wall Street, but they were also eyeing the dollar’s surge on lingering fears of aggressive US rate hikes.

US stock indexes climbed the most in roughly a month as bond yields eased, with investors shrugging off hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday.

