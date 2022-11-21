Stock Market Update: Sensex Slips 250 pts, Nifty Near 18,250 At Open; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets started Monday’s trade on a tepid note amid weak global cues and sluggish foreign inflows.

Key indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 18,250 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex lowered over 300 points to trade at 61,362 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, were volatile as Nifty SmallCap 100 index outperformed Nifty MidCap 100 index. Volatility gauge, India VIX, on the other hand, climbed over 4 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal indices started trade with marginal gains. Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, and Nifty FMCG indices dropped up to 0.9 per cent.

Global Cues

This morning, the US equity futures were tepid ahead of retail earnings due in this holiday-truncated week. Dow Jones futures and NASDAQ futures dropped up to 0.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched lower as Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Shanghai Composite indices fell up to 2 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude slipped below $90 per barrel after demand in China weakened and investors feared rising interest rates. WTI Crude, meanwhile, hovered around $80 per barrel.

