Stock Market Update: Sensex Soars 400 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,650; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened in the green on Friday amid positive global sentiments ahead of the US Fed Chief Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jacksone Hole symposium. Frontline indices Nifty50 rose over 100 points to trade above 17,650 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 450 points at 59,248 levels.

Top Gainers & Losers

M&M, Tata Steel, Titan, Infosys were top contributors to the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints weighed on the indices.

Broader markets, too, reflected similar resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 1 per cent.

Advertisement

All sectors opened in the green zone with Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank leading the pack.

Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd., said: “On the technical front, Nifty formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart though the overall market breadth was positive. The market saw long liquidations on the monthly F&O expiry date followed by nervousness ahead of the US Fed Jackson Hole meeting. Hence it seems that the Index is likely to witness a prolonged consolidation in the broader range of 18,000-17,400 wherein stock-specific action would prevail. Consequently, the index are in for a cool off from overbought conditions. Important to note that Nifty has registered a bullish golden crossover (50dma crossing 200dma) indicating of long-term structural bullish development. Hence dips from here on should be capitalised. On the upside, immediate hurdle remains is at 17,725 followed by 17,835 while on the downside 17,450-17,480 is likely to act as crucial support during the day. Hence one can initiate buy position at lower levels of 17,450-17,500 for an upside target of 17,775-17,800."

Global Cues

Asian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by news of possible progress for China and the United States to hammer out an audit deal, while traders anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the rate-hike path later in the day.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, lifted by US gains as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.76 percent, or 216.90 points, to 28,695.91 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.50 percent, or 9.93 points, to 1,986.53.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other technology-related stocks as investors focused on the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference for clues about the central bank’s policy outlook.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here