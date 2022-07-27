Stock Market Update: Sensex Surges 100 pts, Nifty50 Opens Above 16,500; Key Points to Know

Equity markets opened on a tepid note amid grim global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The BSE Sensex was down 11 points to 55,257 and the NSE Nifty50 was around the previous close at 16,472.

L&T, Maruti, M&M, Power Grid, Asian Paints, TCS and Ultratech Cement were the top Sensex winners, while Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, Titan, Kotak Bank and HUL led losses.

The broader markets, meanwhile, opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.14 per cent higher.

Global Cues

US stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fueled fears about spending.

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday with investors taking cues from a cut to profit estimates by US retail giant Walmart, which helped drag down US markets. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.44 per cent, or 120.43 points, to 27,534.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.31 per cent, or 5.98 points, to 1,937.19.

