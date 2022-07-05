Stock Market Update: Sensex Surges Over 300 pts, Nifty Around 15,930; Key Points

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, investors will track key macro data - India’s PMI Services activity in June after it surged to highest level in 11 years in the month of May.

The BSE Sensex rose around 300 points to 53,521, while the NSE Nifty advanced 80 points to 15,920.

Among the Sensex-30 shares, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Tech M, PowerGrid, M&M and HDFC were the top gainers. Asian Paints and ITC, meanwhile, were the sole losers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, rising up to 0.7 per cent.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors searched for clues while US markets were closed for a national holiday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.74 per cent, or 193.31 points, to 26,347.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.55 per cent, or 10.36 points, to 1,880.07.

Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-U.S. tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay. MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent, having erased part of the early morning gains.

