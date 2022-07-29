Stock Market Update: Sensex Surges Over 500 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,000; Key Points

Sensex Today: The Indian equity markets opened on a positive note amid supportive global cues. The BSE Sensex soared 500 points to 57,354, and the NSE Nifty50 advanced 160 points to 17,090.

On the flip side, Dr Reddy’s slipped the most, down 4 per cent after weak Q1 results. It also pulled down other pharma majors with Sun Pharma, Cipla and Divi’s Labs sliding up to 1 per cent.

The broader markets also opened in green. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.9 per cent higher.

From sectors, Nifty Auto, IT and Metals led gains, rising over 1 per cent. Realty index was other notable winner, while pharma index sank 0.9 per cent.

Among stocks, Westlife Development extended gains by rising over 6 per cent. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.57 crore in Q1FY23 as compared to a net loss of Rs 33.39 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Global Cues

Asian stocks took their cue on Friday from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a US recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street, after a contraction of the US economy sparked expectations of a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 per cent, or 68.16 points, at 27,883.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.02 per cent, or 0.36 points, to 1,949.21.

US stocks on Thursday rallied for a second day, with all three major indexes ending up more than 1% as data showing a second consecutive quarterly contraction in the economy fueled investor speculation the Federal Reserve may not need to be as aggressive with interest rate hikes as some had feared.

