Stock Market Update: Sensex Tanks 500 pts, Nifty Tests 15,700; Banks, Realty Worst Hit

Indian equity markets, Sensex and Nifty, had a tepid start on Wednesday morning as global sentiments turned bearish. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 506.55 points or 0.95 per cent at 52670.90, and the Nifty was down 146 points or 0.92 per cent at 15704.20.

Top Gainers and Losers

On the Sensex, all stocks slipped in red. IndusInd Bank, HUL, Wipro, Bajaj twins, Tech M, L&T, Asian Paints led the losses.

Barring SBI Life and Tata Consumer, all Nifty consituents suffered cuts. Hindalco and Apollo Hospitals were the additonal drags on the index.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also opened in the negative territory, down up to 0.94 per cent.

Sectorally, all pockets sat lower. Nifty bank, IT, metals, PSBs, financials were all down 1 per cent each. While, pharma and oil & gas indices held the least losses.

Among stocks, Route Mobile slipped 5 per cent after the company approved a Rs 120 crores-share buyback at Rs 1,700 apiece.

J&K Bank rose 1 per cent. The state-owned bank will raise up to Rs 2,000 crore, via a mix of debt and equity, in the current fiscal 2022-23.

That apart, in the currency market, the rupee hit a fresh record low of 78.87/$ soon after opening in early trade.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “The sharp pullback witnessed in the US last Friday has lost steam and the markets have again turned weak. The decline in commodity prices last week has not sustained and Brent crude is back to above $117. Even though there is no consensus on whether the US economy will slip into recession or not, there are clear signs of the economy slowing down. But the labour market continues to be strong in the US and unemployment is low at 3.6 per cent. In this context of conflicting signals, markets are likely to remain choppy. Investors should understand the fact that big money is made not by investing in a bull market but by systematically investing through a bear market and waiting patiently for the inevitable bull market. So, invest systematically in high-quality stocks."