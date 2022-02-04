Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 130 pts, Nifty Below 17,550; TCS, Infosys down 1 per cent

The benchmark indices started flat on Friday in line with weak global cues. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 41.95 points or 0.07 per cent at 58746.07, and the Nifty was down 0.20 points or 0.00 per cent at 17560. About 1299 shares have advanced, 543 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged. On Sensex, ITC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, PowerGrid, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers. Meanwhile, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Reliance and HCL Tech were the top losers down 0.7-1 per cent.

>Global Cues

Advertisement

Asian stocks, opened nearly flat, before giving up the gains on Friday as investors digested sharp selloffs on Wall Street. Those, resuming the trade after a lunar new year break, were trading higher. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.58 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slumped 0.32%South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.84%Australia’s ASX 200 shed 0.24%New Zealand’s DJ dropped 0.58%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.57%

Wall Street snapped a four-session winning streak on Thursday, with all three benchmarks closing lower after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms’ dour forecast sent its stock plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from other big tech. Dow Jones tanked 1.45% to 35,111.16S&P 500 slumped 2.44% to 4,477.44Nasdaq plunged 3.74% to 13,878.82.

Meanwhile, oil prices spiraled higher on Thursday as a winter storm across the central, northeast US added to the supply woes. Brent Crude surged 1.8 per cent to $91.11 a barrel, and WTI Crude soared 2.1 per cent to $90.27 a barrel.

>

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.