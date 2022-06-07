Stock Market Update: Sensex Drops Over 500 pts, Nifty Below 16,450; Auto, Financials Drag

Key benchmarks started on a negative note on Tuesday morning. The markets are likely to exhibit volatility as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome on Wednesday. That apart, inflation fears, coupled with elevated crude oil prices, will likely keep sentiments subdued.

Global Cues

US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 32,915.78, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.64 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 12,061.37.

Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as the yen trended lower, offering tailwind to exporters, while investors eyed rising US yields. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.19 per cent, or 53.35 points, to 27,969.24 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.56 per cent, or 10.79 points, to 1,949.90.

