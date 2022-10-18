Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains 500 pts At Open, Nifty Above 17,450; Zee Surges 5%

Sensex Today: Strong global cues, falling crude prices, and healthy domestic flows buoyed domestic equity markets in the northward direction on Tuesday. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 150 points to trade above 17,450 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to trade at 58,930 levels.

Broader markets, too, jumped in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced up to 0.7 per cent.

All sectors started to trade on a firm note. Nifty Media, Nifty Auto, and Nifty IT indices gained the most - up to 2 per cent.

Mohit Nigam, Fund manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said: “Indian markets closed higher for a second straight session on Monday. Today, the markets are likely to open in green on firm global cues. The US markets ended higher yesterday after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which lifted optimism about the corporate earnings season. Asian markets are trading mostly in green after Wall Street’s rally overnight."

He further said: “Traders may take note of an RBI article stating that India needs to set up a dedicated wing in the environment ministry to release estimates of Green GDP periodically on a regular basis and create a user-friendly data dissemination platform. However, there may be some cautiousness as the State of the Economy report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that the headline consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, which stood at 7.4 percent in September, might have peaked and could fall going ahead thanks to easing momentum and favorable base effects."

The sugar industry stocks will be in focus as industry body ISMA said the country’s sugar production is projected to be 36.5 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing season, an increase of 2 percent compared to the year-ago period, he added.

Rupee Opens

The Indian rupee opened 15 paise lower at 82.20 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 82.35.

Global Cues

Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal.

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street on eased worries over corporate earnings. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.54 per cent, or 413.56 points, at 27,189.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.29 per cent, or 24.25 points, at 1,903.81.

US stocks kicked off the trading week on Monday with a rally after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which lifted optimism about the corporate earnings season.

