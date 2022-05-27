Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains Over 400 pts, Nifty Tests 16,300; Infosys, TechM Up 2%

The Sensex and Nifty opened in the green territory on Friday, tracking overnight strength in the US markets and firm Asian indices this morning. This comes after the two indices snapped a three-day losing streak to close with substantial gains on Thursday, up around a per cent. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 442.07 points or 0.81 per cent at 54694.60, and the Nifty was up 138.30 points or 0.86 per cent at 16308.50.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys, M&M, Bajaj Twins, Tech M, HCL Tech, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, ITC and Tata Steel were the frontrunners on the Sensex-30 index, gaining up to 2 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, NTPC and PowerGrid meanwhile, were the only laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also started firmly positive, rising up to 1.2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty IT surged over 2 per cent, following a sharp rally in Nasdaq overnight. Nifty Banks, Financials, Auto, Media, Metals and PSBs also gained substantially, rising around a per cent each.

Among stocks, AstraZeneca Pharma rose over 6 per cent. The company reported a two per cent rise in March quarter net profit at Rs 27.98 crore from the same quarter last year.

On the downside, Muthoot Finance slipped over 7 per cent. The company’s consolidated net profit dipped 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 997 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. Consolidated revenues declined 2.7 per cent to Rs 3,021 crore.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Market data indicate that the weakness in the US market is coming to an end. The Fed minutes suggest pausing by year-end after front-loading rate hikes. Also, there are indications of the US economy slowing down which will enable the Fed to be less hawkish than the market discounted."

“FPI selling, the main trigger for the market weakness in India, is showing signs of exhaustion. DII and retail buying and overwhelming FPI selling along with short covering can trigger a near-term rally. High-quality large-caps can stage a rally. Leading banks are safe bets," he added.

Global Cues

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday after optimistic retail earnings outlooks and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve put investors in a buying mood. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 32,637.19; the S&P 500 gained 79.11 points, or 1.99 per cent, to 4,057.84; and the Nasdaq Composite added 305.91 points, or 2.68 per cent, to 11,740.65.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.29 per cent, or 343.67 points, at 26,948.51 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 1.06 per cent, or 19.95 points, at 1,897.53. US economic indicators released overnight were not strong, including revised-down first-quarter GDP figures and a slide in second-hand home sales in April.

Hong Kong shares rallied more than three percent Friday morning thanks to a surge in tech firms after strong earnings giants Alibaba and Baidu. The Hang Seng Index climbed 3.09 per cent, or 621.07 points, to 20,737.27.

