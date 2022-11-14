Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat With Positive Bias; LIC Rallies 7%

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty indices opened on a tepid note on Monday. The Street will be tracking October’s retail and wholesale inflation data set to be released today. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 5.94 points or 0.01 per cent at 61800.98, and the Nifty was up 12.60 points or 0.07 per cent at 18362.30.

Among the 30-Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, M&M, Kotak Bank, and IndusInd Bank opened with most gains (up to 2 per cent higher ). While Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and JSW Steel were the additional frontrunners on the Nifty index.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, SBI, Divis’s Labs, Sun Pharma, ITC, Maruti Suzuki were the top drags across the two frontline indices.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices held fractional cuts down up to 0.3 per cent.

Global Cues

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top US central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the hard-hit property sector.

Tokyo stocks traded lower Monday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors locking in profits after an upbeat end to last week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened higher but was down 0.24 percent, or 68.08 points, at 28,195.49 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 percent, or 8.64 points, at 1,969.12.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes.

