Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 300 pts, Nifty Above 16,100; IndiGo Jumps 6%

The Sensex and Nifty opened in the green in Thursday’s session on a higher note following a rally in US markets overnight. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 315.56 points or 0.59 per cent at 54064.82, and the Nifty was up 91.10 points or 0.57 Per cent at 16116.90. Among the Sensex-30 shares, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank , HCL Tech and SBI were the top gainers, gaining up to 1 per cent. HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, M&M and L&T, meanwhile, were the top losers.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, rising up to 0.4 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty banks, financials, and IT indices were leading gains, up 1 per cent each. Pharma and media stocks were also firmly higher. FMCG and energy packs, on the other hand, were under pressure.
Among stocks, Deepak Fertilisers extended its rally, gaining over 4 per cent. The company on Wednesday reported a 144.30 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 282.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.
IndiGo surged over 5 per cent despite posting a loss of Rs 1,681 crore in the quarter ended March 31 (Q4).
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are indications of market stabilising and consolidating around current levels. In the mother market, US, there is a strong view that the fears of recession are overdone. The S&P 500 bouncing back from the 19% correction from the peak is, perhaps, a message from the market that the steep correction is over. For the Indian economy, elevated crude prices will continue to be a major headwind and sustained FPI selling, which can be expected to continue, will be a major hurdle for the market to rally. Market trend continues to be uncertain and, therefore, what investors can do now is to buy high quality stocks for medium to long-term. Financials, particularly leading banks, are good buys for the medium to long-term."
