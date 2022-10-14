Stock Market Updates: Sensex Surges 1,000 pts at Open, Nifty Above 17,300; Key Points

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets had a gap-up start amid strong global cues and falling crude oil prices on Friday. At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 1,068.31 points or 1.87 per cent at 58303.64, and the Nifty was up 295 points or 1.73 per cent at 17309.30. About 1619 shares have advanced, 241 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, Larsen and Toubro, and Bajaj Finance were among the major gainers on the Nifty.

The strength spilled across broader markets as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 advanced over 1 per cent each. All sectors swimmed into positive territory with Nifty Bank and Nifty IT indices leading the front.

Among individual stocks, shares of Infosys rose over 3 per cent after the IT major reported better-than-expected net profit of Rs 6,021 crore, up 11 per cent YoY in Q2FY23.

Besides, shares of Mindtree gained over 2 per cent after the company reported 27 per cent rise YoY in net profit to Rs 509 crore in Q2FY23, which was above street estimates.

Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “With 16,800 remaining intact, the anticipated up move aiming 17,260-430 continues to be in play. Failure Scenario to this move, for the day, would be an inability to float above 17,115."

Rupee Opens

Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 82.27 per dollar on against previous close of 82.35.

The Indian rupee is tipped to strengthen versus the US currency on Friday after the dollar’s rally following higher-than-expected US inflation data proved short-lived.

The dollar index dropped in Asia trading to 112.22 after having reached almost 114 immediately into the data.

Global Cues

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Friday, although gains could quickly unwind as investors grapple with the reality that surging U.S. inflation will likely lead to higher interest rates for longer, hastening a global recession.

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Friday, chasing the robust gains made on Wall Street despite US inflation data jumping more than expected. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.67 per cent, or 699.90 points, to 26,937.32 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 2.04 per cent, or 37.84 points, to 1,892.45.

US stocks surged to close more than 2 per cent higher on Thursday, as technical support and investors covering short bets drove a dramatic rebound from a selloff earlier in the day.

