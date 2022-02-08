Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Wilmar, Bharti Airtel, IRCTC, and Others

Bears took charge of the Dalal Street yesterday as they pulled down the benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, by 1.75 per cent, amid feeble global markets. Traders adopted wait-and-watch mode as they keenly awaited the outcome of RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy meeting scheduled to be held from February 8 and 10.

>Here is the List of the Top Stocks that are Likely to be in Focus on Tuesday:

>Adani Wilmar

The Adani Wilmar IPO will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 230 per share.

>Biocon

The company’s arm Biocon Pharma received US FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets.

>GSK Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday reported a 3.93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 150.35 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 156.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

>TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 18.34 per cent to Rs 236.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of lower two-wheeler sales. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 289.69 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

>Sansera Engineering

The company reported a profit of Rs 20.13 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 42.48 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue generated from operations was Rs 420 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 427 crore in Q3FY21.

>Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit rose nearly three times to Rs 441.78 crore. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 170.20 crore in the year-ago period, JSL said in a filing to BSE.

>NALCO

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to Rs 830.67 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

>JM Financial

JM Financial on Monday said its consolidated net profit witnessed a 20 per cent jump to Rs 216.80 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Its consolidated income grew a moderate 8.25 per cent to Rs 964.48 crore, the city-based company, which is into equity broking, investment banking and credit, said.

>Castrol India

Lubricant brand Castrol India Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 189 crore in the fourth quarter ended December 31, almost unchanged from the year-ago period. Castrol follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.

>PB Fintech

The parent company of Policybazaar.com posted a net loss of Rs 298 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 19.58 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue rose 73% to Rs 367.27 crore from Rs 212 crore in Q3FY21.

Shares of firms like Bharti Airtel, Astrazeneca Pharma, IRCTC, Escorts, Glenmark Life Sciences, Godrej Consumer Products, Granules India, NMDC, Gujarat Gas, Bata India, Jindal Steel & Power, Indraprastha Gas, Latent View Analytics, Mahanagar Gas, NCC will be in focus as they will announce their Q3 results today.

