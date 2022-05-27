Stocks to Watch Today: Airtel, Nykaa, Hindalco, BPCL, Tata Power, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange-traded 93 points, or 0.57 per cent higher at 16,269, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday. In the previous session, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 503.27 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at 54,252.53 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 144.40 points, or 0.90 per cent up at 16,170.20. “Market witnessed a relief rally after 3 days of correction with Nifty ending the session near day’s high. Also, short-covering on monthly FNO expiry helped the market to recover. Nifty now needs to hold above 16061 zones for an up move towards 16400 and 16500 level," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Results Today

JSW Steel, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Jubilant Pharma, Jubilant Industries, Aarti industries, GAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Godrej Industries, India Cements, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar), Ruchi Soya, Ion Exchange, Info Edge India, JP Power, Aegis Logistics, Akzo Nobel India, Apar Industries, Arvind Fashions, Astral Pipes, Atul Auto, Balmar Lawrie, BEML, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, City Union Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, ESAB India, Everest Industries, Exxaro Tiles, Future Consumer, Force Motors, Heritage Foods, HT Media, Inox Wind, IRCON International, Kalyani Forge, Karnataka Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Man Industries, Oil India Ltd, Ramky Infrastructure, Sun TV, Tarsons Products, TCNS Brands, United Spirits, VRL Logistics, Wabag.

Paradeep Phosphates

The non-urea fertilizers maker will be listed at the bourses today. The company’s Rs 1,501.73 crore initial public offering of the company was open for subscription between May 17-19 as the company sold its shares in the range of Rs 39-42 apiece.

Hindalco Industries

The Aditya Birla Group firm posted a 99.7 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,851 crore for the quarter ended March, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,928 crore in the year-ago quarter.

ONGC

India’s top oil and gas producer said it will invest Rs 31,000 crore over the next three years in exploring the Indian sedimentary basin for fuel reserves which could augment the nation’s production in its attempt to be self-reliant in the energy sector.

NMDC

The state-owned miner said its consolidated net profit fell 36 per cent to Rs 1,812.98 crore for the quarter ended March 31, weighed down by higher expenses. The company had clocked Rs 2,835.54 crore net profit during the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

Tata Power

The renewable Energy arm of the power player announced the commissioning of a 100 MW solar project for Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company at Partur in Maharashtra. According to the statement, the installation comprising over 4,11,900 monocrystalline PV modules is expected to reduce around 234 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Piramal Enterprises

The leading NBFC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.53 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 510.39 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Oberoi Realty

The real estate player reported a 19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 232.65 crore for the March quarter due to higher expense. Its net profit stood at Rs 286.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Muthoot Finance

The non-banking finance company, mainly into gold loan services, reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,006.23 crore for the quarter ended March as core interest income fell. It had registered a net profit of Rs 1,023.76 crore in the same period a year ago.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise

The media major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 181.93 crore for the March quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 272.36 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

