Stocks to Watch Today: Delhivery, DreamFolks, L&T, Adani, Tata Motors, and Others

The market clocked a seven-tenth of a percent gains in the last trading session despite weakness in global peers. All sectors participated in the run-up and the broader markets also gained momentum with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 0.4 per cent and Smallcap 100 index climbing 1.2 per cent. The BSE Sensex rallied more than 440 points to 59,246, while the Nifty50 jumped 126 points to 17,666.

DreamFolks Services

DreamFolks Services will make its grant debut on the bourses on September 6. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 326 per share.

Tata Motors

Advertisement

The Tata Group company launched India’s first CNG truck in the medium and heavy commercial (M&HCV) vehicle segment in the 28- and 19-tonne nodes. The CNG models are powered by the 5.7-litre SGI engine generating peak power of 180hp and torque of 650Nm, come with a modular architecture and offer a range of up to 1,000 km.

Adani Enterprises

Gautam Adani is scouting for a new leader for his mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy. Vinod Bahety - who’s been helming Adani Enterprises M&A activity - will move to a new business vertical soon, sources said.

Commercial Syn Bags

The stock will be in focus as the board of directors of the company has declared a dividend at Rs 2.10 per share. The dividend will be paid to 1.27 crore equity shareholders of the company and total 6,07,500 warrants holder subject to conversion into equity shares. The record date for the payment of said dividend has been fixed as September 23.

DCW

The company has made the payment towards the early partial redemption of 900 NCDs (out of 35,000 NCDs) having face value of Rs 1 lakh each.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Advertisement

The stock will be in focus as it has signed an agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Private Limited and its promoters to subscribe to the optionally convertible debentures (OCDs). These OCDs are worth Rs 80 crore. With this, the company is going to acquire Shiva’s orthopedic and trauma hospital (Sparsh Hosur Road’ unit), situated at Narayana Health City campus, Bengaluru. Narayana Hrudayalaya will subscribe to the OCDs on completion of the conditions in the agreement with closure date expected to be on or before December 31, 2022.

Delhivery

Advertisement

SBI Mutual Fund acquired more than 1.07 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on September 1. With this, its stake in the company increased to 5 per cent, up from 4.98 per cent earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here